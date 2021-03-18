Covid-19: India shortfall hits UK vaccine supply and 'do not resuscitate' decision concerns

An expected reduction in the UK's Covid vaccine supply next month is due to a delay in the delivery of five million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses from India. The shipment - produced by the Serum Institute of India - has been held up by four weeks, the BBC has been told. The Department of Health is insisting it is still on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July - however the NHS in England has since been told not to offer jabs to younger age groups throughout April. The Serum Institute, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines which has agreed to supply 10 million doses for the UK, has delivered half of those and it will "try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunisation programme in India".