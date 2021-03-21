Covid-19: Census to give snapshot of pandemic life, and food plea nurse considers quitting
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Census 2021 to give snapshot of pandemic life
The Office for National Statistics has said this year's census will provide insights into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit on people's lives. The once-in-a-decade survey of people living in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will for the first time include voluntary questions for over-16s on gender identity and sexual orientation. Questionnaires are completed online. In Scotland, the census has been delayed to March next year because of Covid restrictions. Meanwhile, have a million people left the UK?
2. Food plea nurse considers quitting after Covid
Last March, critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough filmed a tearful video message urging the public to stop panic buying after she found supermarket shelves empty following a 48-hour week. A year on, she has told the BBC that she is considering quitting her profession, admitting the "burden" of seeing patients die during the pandemic has been "hard". The 52-year-old from York said the past year had been "relentless, incredibly traumatic and emotionally and physically exhausting".
3. Qantas says vaccines will be required to fly
Airline passenger numbers fell 75.6% worldwide last year, and coronavirus vaccines are seen as a key part of reviving the industry. The boss of Australian airline Qantas believes governments will "insist" on jabs for international travellers. And even if they do not, Qantas should enforce its own policy, chief executive Alan Joyce told the BBC.
4. Decision to cut UK aid budget unlawful, says peer
The government's announcement last year that it would cut its foreign aid target from 0.7% to just 0.5% of national income sparked widespread criticism. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said at the time it was hard to "justify" the spending with the UK facing record borrowing because of the pandemic. But the government's failure to pass new legislation has been called unlawful by a former director of public prosecutions.
5. 'I isolated with mum for her last 14 days'
Lockdown restrictions have led many to rethink who they want to isolate with. For Orla Smyth, she chose to move in with her mother, Therese Smyth, for the last two weeks of her life. Her mother, who lived with cancer for 10 years, relocated to a Marie Curie Hospice in Belfast when her condition deteriorated. Orla joined her.
And don't forget...
