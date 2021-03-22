Covid-19: PM in bid to avoid EU jab export ban, and Wales lifts supermarket limits
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM to phone EU leaders to avoid vaccine export ban
Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to speak to the EU after it said it can "forbid" doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca made on the continent being sold off to the UK. European leaders have faced criticism over the slow rollout of their programmes, which has so far seen less than 12% of their population receiving the vaccines, compared with nearly 40% in the UK. Doses made in a plant in a Dutch factory appear to be at the centre of this latest stumbling block, which seems to reflect growing frustration that the EU isn't getting the supplies it expected from the manufacturer. Mr Johnson hopes to speak to EU leaders ahead of a meeting later this week.
2. US trial of AstraZeneca vaccine confirms safety
Results from the long-awaited US trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine are out and confirm that the shot is both safe and highly effective. More than 32,000 volunteers took part, mostly in America, but also in Chile and Peru. The vaccine was 79% effective against stopping symptomatic Covid disease and 100% effective at preventing people from falling seriously ill. There were no safety issues regarding blood clots so that should further reassure some EU countries that recently paused rollout of the vaccine amid concerns about a possible link.
3. Supermarket limits lifted as lockdown in Wales eases
In a further, albeit slight, easing of restrictions, supermarkets can sell non-essential items and garden centres can open in Wales. Shops that have already been open, but had non-essential aisles cordoned off, can now sell everything. However businesses that only sell non-essential items will remain closed until 12 April. Garden centres will open their doors to customers for the first time since lockdown began in December. All of them must stick to strict Covid protocols.
4. The countries that nailed it, and what we can learn from them
Covid-19 has shaken the world, with more than 2.5 million deaths and 115 million cases confirmed. BBC Panorama's Jane Corbin has scoured the globe to find the best examples of strategies for combating the virus. What emerged strongly are four key areas which have been most effective in containing the spread of the virus and preventing deaths.
- Early and effective action to control borders and monitoring of arrivals
- Testing, tracking and tracing everyone suspected of being infected
- Welfare support for those in quarantine to contain the virus
- Effective leadership and consistent and timely public messaging
5. Brothers send letters to 999 ambulance stations, 'boosting morale'
Tommy and Toby Hutchinson have been "boosting morale" among ambulance staff across the UK by sending letters, drawings and photos. The brothers aged five and three started with their local stations in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, in November and contacted the others by the end of 2020. After receiving lots of letters and certificates back, the boys are now getting in touch with other key workers such as NHS staff and teachers.
