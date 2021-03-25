South Asian Languages: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
- Published
Related Topics
There is no evidence the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine causes blood clots, UK and EU regulators have said.
They have said that people can be confident the vaccine is safe and effective.
Tamil
Dr Archana Sasitharan explains in Tamil why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.
Urdu
Dr Nadia Ghani explains in Urdu why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.
Punjabi
Dr Carter Singh explains in Punjabi why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.
Sylheti
Dr Abdul Mannan explains in Sylheti why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.
Gujarati
Dr Sayyada Mawji explains in Gujarati why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.