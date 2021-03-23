Covid-19: Day of reflection, and Banksy's £14m fundraiser

At midday, the nation fell silent for a minute to remember those who've died, with the Queen reflecting on the "grief and loss felt by so many". UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who observed the silence privately, praised the "great spirit" shown since the first lockdown. Later, he told a Downing Street briefing "we've suffered so many losses" in the last year, made more acute because people have not been able to see loved ones in their final days. One day the country will have a fitting memorial to everyone who has died, he added.