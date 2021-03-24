Zara Tindall: Queen's granddaughter gives birth to baby boy
- Published
Zara and Mike Tindall have announced the birth of a son, who they have named Lucas Philip Tindall.
A spokeswoman for the Queen's granddaughter and the former England rugby player said their third child was born on Sunday, weighing 8lbs 4oz.
The baby was born at home after they were unable to make it to hospital, Mr Tindall revealed on his rugby podcast.
The child is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10th great-grandchild and is 22nd in line to the throne.
Describing the birth on his rugby podcast, Mr Tindall, 42, said: "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."
"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace," he added.
It comes just a few weeks after Mrs Tindall's cousin Princess Eugenie had her son August.
Mrs Tindall, 39, and her husband already have two children - seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena.