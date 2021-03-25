Covid-19: EU talks to boost vaccine supplies and NHS pay rise plan for Scotland

As the Number 18 bus wove through the London traffic, two passengers were deep in conversation. What they agreed on the pre-lockdown roads near Euston would change the course of the pandemic and possibly the future of medicine. It would unite researchers, the NHS and 40,000 Covid patients in an endeavour uniquely suited to a national public health service. It would save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Covid patients around the world. It would create the UK's Recovery trial, where existing drugs were tested on Covid patients to see if they had an effect on the disease.