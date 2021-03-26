Covid-19: Wales to end 'stay-local' rule and the pride and pressure inside vaccine factory Published 1 hour ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. 'Stay-local' rule in Wales to end from Saturday

Wales becomes the first UK nation to end travel restrictions, with residents able to move freely within the country and self-contained tourist accommodation reopening from tomorrow. However, a bar on non-essential travel to and from other UK nations will continue for at least another fortnight. The Welsh government is also relaxing rules on meeting outdoors and in gardens, allowing for six people from two households.

image copyright Reuters image caption Resorts like Llandudno will be able to welcome visitors, but only from other parts of Wales

2. Hauliers 'must expect Covid test to enter UK'

A haulage industry source says the government has warned them to expect drivers to have to take a Covid test on arrival into the UK from mainland Europe. Truckers had previously been exempt from testing coming into the UK. The Department for Transport says it's "carefully monitoring" an increase in cases in Europe and keeping all measures under review.

image copyright PA Media

3. What might a third wave of Covid look like?

Lockdown is, step-by-step, beginning to ease across the UK. But with infection rates rising in Europe, the British public is also being warned of the risk of a third wave. Our health correspondent Nick Triggle examines how that might look.

image copyright Reuters

4. 'I've only left my home five times this year'

Eighteen months ago, Michaela Hollywood was repeatedly jetting across America for her work in disability rights. Since coronavirus arrived, however, she has only been able to leave her home in Northern Ireland five times. Michaela, who has the degenerative condition spinal muscular atrophy, tells BBC Ouch what it's been like to shield for an entire year.

image copyright Michaela Hollywood

5. Inside the 'saviour of humanity' vaccine factory

Almost all of the UK's AstraZeneca vaccine supply comes through Wockhardt UK's factory in north Wales. It fills the vaccine into sterile vials, inspects it dozens of times, and sends it out for distribution. BBC Breakfast was given access to the plant labelled a "saviour of humanity" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

media caption Staff feel immense pressure - and pride - from their role

And don't forget...

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. There's been a lot of talk about "Covid passports" to enable travel this summer. Here's what countries in Europe are doing.

