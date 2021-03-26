Covid: Infections level off and Jackie Weaver wades in

Finally, she may have "no authority here" but Jackie Weaver has spoken out against a plan to end virtual council meetings in England from May. The government has told local authorities it is under too much pressure to fit in legislation to allow them to continue. Ms Weaver, who rose to fame after a chaotic meeting of Handforth Parish Council went viral, called the move "dreadful". And the Local Government Association is with her. Chairman, councillor James Jamieson, said reintroducing face-to-face meetings "could easily" involve up to 200 people in one room so their return would pose a "significant challenge" to councils to make them Covid-secure. Here's what the new rules could mean if you want to read them..."read them and understand them!"