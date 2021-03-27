Covid: Over-70s September booster, and shops open until 10pm
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday morning.
1. Over-70s could get booster Covid jab from September
Just a few months have passed since Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Now, those over the age of 70 could get their Covid booster jabs as early as September, according to Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi. Booster jabs are being developed by scientists to combat new variants of the virus. More than 29 million people in the UK have received a first dose of a vaccine. Still waiting for yours? Find out when you are due to receive it.
2. England's shops to open until 10pm and Wales reunites
After months of closures and uncertainty, non-essential shops in England are set to reopen from 12 April, providing the government's four tests are met. And in a bid to boost footfall and customer shopping, the government has said stores will be allowed to stay open until 22:00 six days a week. Meanwhile, Wales has become the first nation of the UK to lift its domestic travel restrictions - with people no longer required to "stay local". People in Wales can go on holiday and meet up in groups of six outdoors - although they can still not travel outside of Wales. Read more about the roadmap for lifting lockdown.
3. The vaccine misinformation battle raging in France
While a diplomatic row is brewing on the continent over the export of Covid-19 vaccines, France arguably has a bigger problem emerging - vaccine misinformation. France is among those nations hardest hit by coronavirus, with one of the highest Covid death counts. Yet it is one of the most vaccine-sceptical nations in the world. The number of followers of pages sharing extreme anti-vaccine content in French grew in 2020, from 3.2m to nearly 4.1m likes, research from BBC Monitoring found. Why is it so vulnerable to misinformation?
4. Home-schooling around the world: How have we coped?
More than a year after Covid-19 shut schools around the world, millions of children are still stuck at home. But the experience has been vastly different for communities. From a mother-of-two in the US experiencing anxiety as she juggles responsibilities, to pupils being educated in the Amazon rainforest, here is how students, teachers and parents coped when children had to leave the classroom.
5. Grassroots sports get ready for lockdown release
Lockdown restrictions are being eased for millions in England from Monday. And among them are rules on outdoor grassroots sports. It is the third time that all English grassroots sports have emerged from a shutdown, with clubs hoping Zoom sessions are a thing of the past.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, like this explainer on what a third wave might look like.
