Covid: Over-70s September booster, and shops open until 10pm

Just a few months have passed since Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Now, those over the age of 70 could get their Covid booster jabs as early as September, according to Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi. Booster jabs are being developed by scientists to combat new variants of the virus. More than 29 million people in the UK have received a first dose of a vaccine. Still waiting for yours? Find out when you are due to receive it.