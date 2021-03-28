Covid: Plea not to 'squander' gains and poorer nations jabs appeal
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. 'Don't squander Covid gains' - NHS England boss
Ahead of lockdown restrictions easing on Monday, the head of NHS England has urged people not to "squander the gains" that have been made against coronavirus. Outdoor gatherings are allowed in England from Monday. But although "enormous progress" had been made, Prof Stephen Powis warned that it "does not mean job done". It comes after Boris Johnson said the roadmap for easing England's lockdown remained on track. Meanwhile, Wales has become the first in the UK to lift travel restrictions within its borders.
2. PM urged to share Covid jabs with poorer nations
More than 29 million UK adults have received a first dose of a Covid vaccine, but in many countries around the world, a single jab has not been given. Now, the PM is being urged to "swiftly clarify" how many doses the UK is prepared to donate to poorer nations. A group of charities, including Save the Children and the Wellcome Trust, want Mr Johnson to start donating doses through the Covax scheme. So, how fast is the vaccine progress around the world?
3. Rapid home Covid tests to be available for workers
In an attempt to detect asymptomatic cases quickly and help prevent workplace outbreaks, employers in England will be able to offer free coronavirus tests to staff to take at home. Firms with more than 10 employees will be offered home kits from 6 April. Businesses should register by 12 April for the lateral flow tests, which can give results in less than 30 minutes, and they are free until 30 June.
4. Easter celebrations set to rival Christmas
Easter marks the first time in months that many friends and families will be able to see each other again. As such, weekend celebrations are more significant this year, with shoppers pulling out all the stops. Easter trees, decorations and garden improvements are all popular searches.
5. 'My pet has helped me so much during the pandemic'
Since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in demand for pets. Many owners have credited their four-legged companions with helping them through the challenges of lockdown. From Francesca Balon who goes on regular walks with her guide dog Sean, to Raisa Daya whose kitten has replaced the need for therapy, these owners share what their pets mean to them.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, like this explainer on what a third wave might look like.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.