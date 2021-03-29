Coronavirus: England stay-at-home order ends, and retailers see Easter boom
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Stay-at-home order ends in England
England is taking another step along the government's roadmap to ending lockdown restrictions as two households or groups of up to six people can meet outside as of Monday morning. The latest easing of coronavirus-prevention measures also sees the return of outdoor sporting facilities including tennis courts and golf courses, and weddings can be held with up to six people in attendance. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that despite restrictions being eased "everyone must continue to stick to the rules". The government has also unveiled a new public health message: "Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air." Find out exactly what you can do from Monday here.
2. Single jab 'stops many care home infections'
A study of care home residents in England suggests a single dose of the two main Covid vaccines used in the UK is effective at stopping 62% of infections. According to research by University College London, which involved more than 10,000 people aged over 65 at 310 care homes, the jab provided 56% protection after four weeks rising to 62% after five. The scientists say the data shows the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are "effective in frail, older adults".
3. The businesses still waiting for insurance pay-outs
Andrea Burley's dog kennels would normally be busy at this time of year, with up to 40 pets staying as their owners head off for an Easter break. But it's a very different scene in 2021, as coronavirus has stopped people from travelling. Ms Burley is among thousands of business owners who hoped their insurance would cover them for any losses stemming from the pandemic. But a year later, the vast majority are still waiting for their money.
4. 'We need a memorial to remember'
The prime minister has said that "at the right moment" a permanent memorial will be built for people who lost their lives to Covid. After his grandfather died last year, Ellis Tustin founded the group Names not Numbers to commemorate those who died. He tells the BBC why he thinks it is important the country finds ways of remembering.
5. Shoppers pulling out the stops for Easter
With some lockdown restrictions being eased in time for the Easter weekend, retailers are reporting that British consumers are looking to make the most of the spring holiday. While Sainsbury's says searches on its website for Easter trees (the twigs are decorated with painted eggs and feathers) have risen by 977%, DIY chains are also reporting surging interest in garden furniture, including outdoor bars, as two different households can now meet outdoors.
