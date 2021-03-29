Coronavirus: England stay-at-home order ends, and retailers see Easter boom

England is taking another step along the government's roadmap to ending lockdown restrictions as two households or groups of up to six people can meet outside as of Monday morning. The latest easing of coronavirus-prevention measures also sees the return of outdoor sporting facilities including tennis courts and golf courses, and weddings can be held with up to six people in attendance. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that despite restrictions being eased "everyone must continue to stick to the rules". The government has also unveiled a new public health message: "Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air." Find out exactly what you can do from Monday here.