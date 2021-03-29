Covid: Strength of defence against new wave unclear, says PM
- Published
The UK does not know "exactly how strong" its defences against another wave of Covid will be despite the "impressive" vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
He said cases were still rising in Europe and people "must proceed with caution" in leaving lockdown.
The PM was speaking on the day stay-at-home rule came to an end in England, allowing groups to meet outdoors.
But he warned more deaths, infections and hospitalisations were inevitable.
European countries have seen a rising number of cases in recent weeks amid a slower vaccine rollout than in the UK.
Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference he knew "how much it will have meant to millions of people to have joined someone else for a cup of tea in the garden" and that it was "only because of months of sacrifice and effort that we can take this small step toward freedom today".
He said: "The vaccine rollout has been very impressive... but what we don't know is exactly how strong our fortifications now are, how robust our defences are against another wave.
"What we need to do is to continue flat out to build the immunity of our population, build our defences against that wave when it comes."
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- LOCKDOWN RULES: What are they and when will they end?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: How can I meet my friend safely?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
Along with England's Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty and the Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, the prime minister emphasised the importance of people who had a first dose of a vaccine making sure they receive their second jab.
Prof Whitty said that the "wall of vaccination" will get stronger once people receive their second doses.
A further 4,654 Covid cases were recorded in the UK on Monday, compared to 5,342 cases a week ago. There were also another 23 deaths of people within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 17 on the same day last week.
The latest government figures show 293,542 UK adults received a first dose of the vaccine on Sunday, taking the overall number to 30,444,829 - with 146,785 having their second dose, bringing that total to 3,674,266.
- NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL LOCKDOWN: The music that got you through
- WALKING HOME ALONE: "I'm just too terrified"