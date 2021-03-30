Police 'acted appropriately' at Sarah Everard vigil
- Published
The Metropolitan Police acted "appropriately" at a vigil for Sarah Everard in south London earlier this month, a report has found.
The force was criticised after officers handcuffed women and removed them from crowds on Clapham Common on 13 March.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) found that the force acted in "a measured and proportionate way".
But it said officers did not respond well enough to changing events.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.