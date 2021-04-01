Covid: Few with symptoms self-isolating, and AstraZeneca vaccine blood clot risks

Unusual blood clots in the brain have been detected in a handful of people after they were injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. These "cerebral venous sinus thromboses", or CVSTs, have led some countries - including Germany, France and Canada - to restrict who can be given the jab. The World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency say the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks. Scientists and medicines safety regulators around the world are trying to figure out if the vaccine is genuinely causing these strokes, how big any risk might be and what that might mean for vaccination programmes.