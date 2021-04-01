Crime victims to be told when perpetrators leave prison
- Published
Crime victims are to be told when an offender leaves prison as part of a new code that has come into force in England and Wales.
The Victims' Code ensures access to extra information and support, such as enabling victims of rape to choose the gender of their police interviewer.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said it gave victims a "simplified and stronger set of rights".
A consultation on a new victims' law will take place later this year.
Under the new code, which brings together 12 "overarching rights", victims will be told what to expect at every stage of the justice system - regardless of whether they choose to report the crime or not, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.
It will ensure:
- vulnerable victims are able to pre-record their evidence ahead of a trial, so they can avoid the stress of cross-examination in court
- victims can be provided with updates on the progress of a convicted offender and their eligibility for release or parole
- where an offender is a foreign national, victims will for the first time have the right to know when they are deported
- there will be greater flexibility over when and how a victim's personal statement, which tells the court how the crime has affected them, can be made
As part of the code, victims will also be given the right to be informed of the reasons why a suspect is not being prosecuted. If unhappy, they will be able to ask the police or Crown Prosecution Service to review this decision.
The MoJ said the code paved the way for a new victims' law, on which ministers will consult this summer.
This would seek to underpin victims' rights in legislation and ensure justice agencies are held to account for delivering them, the MoJ said.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: "Having worked for over 25 years as a criminal barrister, I know how daunting the justice system can be for victims, which is why the information and support they receive is so vital.
"Our new code provides victims with a simplified and stronger set of rights, making clear their entitlements at every step of the way as they recover from crime.
"But we are not stopping here and will consult on strengthening these rights even further through a Victims' Law as we continue to build back confidence in the justice system."
'Huge emotional strain'
It comes amid a record backlog of cases in the Crown Court, with some cases being timetabled for 2023.
The Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, Dame Vera Baird QC, has previously warned of mounting evidence of a loss of confidence in criminal justice.
Dame Vera said: "This new, simplified Victims' Code represents a positive step forward for victims. These 12 rights are well set out and should provide some much-needed clarity for victims and victims' services."
She also welcomed the government's promise to consult on victims' legislation in the summer, having previously called for this.
Andreana De Vecchis, a sexual violence adviser at the charity Victim Support, is to help ensure victims get access to the support outlined in the code.
She said: "Working with victims of rape I know the prospect of reporting a crime to the police, and attending court can put a huge emotional strain on people.
"It is my job to take survivors through every step of the process, explaining the rights they have under the Victims' Code and making sure they receive them.
"At every step my priority is the victim and empowering them to get the support they need from the justice system - whether they choose to report crimes or not."