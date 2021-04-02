EuroMillions: Jackpot of more than £122m won by UK ticket-holder
- Published
A UK ticket-holder has won Friday's £122m EuroMillions jackpot - scooping the fifth biggest ever National Lottery win.
The lucky winner matched all seven numbers - the five EuroMillions as well as the two Lucky Star numbers.
The winning numbers were 04, 21, 34, 40, 47, and the Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 05.
The win would put the player onto the top 1,000 on the Sunday Times rich list 2020.
The full amount is £122,550,350.80.
It is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after someone won the £39 million jackpot in the draw on New Year's Day.
Britain's richest ever lottery winner secured a jackpot of £170m in October 2019. They chose to stay anonymous.
The second highest prize - £161m - went to Colin and Chris Weir, from North Ayrshire, Scotland, in 2011.
The following year, Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, won £148m.
The fourth highest UK winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, took home £123m in 2019.
The highest amount ever won in the Euromillions was in February when a Swiss player took home 210 million euros (£180m).
Tickets for Euromillions are sold in nine countries - the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland - with ticket-holders in all those countries trying to win a share of the same jackpot each week.
- YOUR SATURDAY FILM SORTED: Chill out with one of our films this weekend
- GAME TRANSFER PHENOMENA: What is it and do you have it?