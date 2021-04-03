Covid: More than 5m people fully vaccinated in UK
- Published
More than five million people in the UK have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show an additional 246,631 second doses, bringing the total to 5.2 million.
It means 9.9% of over-18s have received both injections. First doses have been given to 31.4 million people.
As the vaccination programme takes effect, daily reported deaths fell to 10, their lowest number since 14 September.
However, reporting lags may mean lower than usual figures for deaths because of the bank holiday.
The UK also reported another 3,423 confirmed coronavirus cases.
In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the "milestone" in the vaccination programme, adding: "I urge everyone to take up their second dose as soon as they are offered it."
Health Secretary Matt Hancock added: "The vaccine is safe and effective, so when it's your turn, come forward and get the jab."
It comes as the UK begins to relax some coronavirus restrictions.
England has allowed gatherings outside of up to six people or as two households since Monday, while the reopening of outdoor hospitality and all shops is planned from 12 April.
Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have also begun to allow outdoor socialising.
But Mr Johnson has warned people against mixing with other households indoors over the Easter weekend, even if they have been vaccinated.
The number of second doses given has exceeded first doses over the last four days of figures, as the government focuses on fully vaccinating the priority groups.