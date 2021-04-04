Easter Sunday: Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer recall pandemic in messages
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the arrival of Easter this year brings "the promise of brighter days ahead".
In his Easter message, he paid tribute to the way churches have supported people during the Covid pandemic.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "in awe" of the Christian community for its work in the past year.
For the first time, the Archbishop of Canterbury's Easter sermon will feature across on BBC TV and radio, and digital platforms.
For some churches, Sunday will be the first time they have opened in months.
Social distancing measures and other limits have been in place during the pandemic.
Communal worship was banned in Scotland during the latest lockdown and although it was permitted in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, many chose to shut their doors.
Mr Johnson said the past year had been "very tough", but that Easter "brings with it new hope".
"And, this year more than ever, it brings the promise of brighter days ahead for us all," he added.
The PM said Christians had showed "what loving thy neighbour as thyself really looks like in 21st century Britain".
"Having done all that during the darkest days of the pandemic, churches across the UK are now helping us light the path out of it by opening their doors as vaccination centres. It's really, very moving to see it," he added.
Sir Keir also honoured the Christian community for its support during the past 12 months.
The Labour leader said it has "always been there for the marginalised and for those that need support and help, but over the last year that has shone through so strong and so visible for everybody to see."
"I know Easter is a special time for Christians. It's a time for hope and renewal. And, as we come out of this pandemic, I think those values will be so important to us as a nation."
In his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, is expected to discuss the generosity of God at Easter, which he will say should serve as inspiration.
The Archbishop of Westminster, the Most Reverend Vincent Nichols, will describe the "corrosion and destruction" of the pandemic but say that the resurrection of Christ offers "a new way of looking on all life", when he holds his Easter Sunday service.
