Richard Okorogheye: Police find body in search for missing student
Police searching for missing student Richard Okorogheye, 19, have found the body of a man in Epping Forest, Essex.
The Metropolitan Police said it had been told by counterparts in Essex that the body was discovered in a pond in the woodland.
Inquiries are under way to identify the body.
Scotland Yard added that Mr Okorogheye's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The Oxford Brookes student, who has sickle cell disease, had not been seen by his family since 22 March, when he left their home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London.
Police said he then took a taxi to a residential street in Loughton, Essex, where he was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of the following day, walking towards Epping Forest.
The force previously said Mr Okorogheye's phone had not been in use since his disappearance. He did not take his medication or any money when he left home.
Officers and police dogs were searching the forest for a fifth day when they made the discovery on Monday afternoon.
Mr Okorogheye's mother, Evidence Joel, previously said her son had been "struggling to cope" with his business and IT degree.
