South Asian languages: Covid testing and vaccines in Ramadan explained
Many Muslims are preparing to fast during the holy month of Ramadan. This year they will also be considering how coronavirus testing and vaccinations can be done during the festival.
Muslim scholars consulted by the British Islamic Medical Association say having a Covid vaccine will not break your fast. However, if you feel ill and experience side-effects from the vaccine you are exempt from fasting.
Doctors have also advised which times of day may be more suitable to take the lateral flow Covid tests when fasting.
Doctors explain why you should not delay having a vaccine during Ramadan.
Urdu
Dr Nadia Ghani answers questions in Urdu about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.
Tamil
Dr Akram Mohammadu answers questions in Tamil about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.
Punjabi
Dr Mehreen Tahir answers questions in Punjabi about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.
Sylheti
Dr Abdul Mannan answers questions in Sylheti about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.
Gujarati
Dr Salim Modan answers questions in Gujarati about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.