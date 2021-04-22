BBC News

South Asian Languages: Covid vaccine side effects

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionExperiencing side effects after having a Covid vaccines is normal.

As more people get one of the coronavirus vaccines, some are also experiencing side effects - with studies suggesting more than one in 10 people are affected.

It is normal to get side effects from vaccines, and these reactions are usually mild and should disappear within a few days.

If symptoms get worse, or you have unusual bruising or a severe headache for more than four days, then you should speak to your doctor.

BBC Asian Network is addressing safety fears around the Covid vaccines in the South Asian community by explaining vaccine side effects in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Doctors explain why side effects occur and what symptoms to expect after getting the vaccine.

Urdu

Dr Nighat Arif explains in Urdu why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.

media captionDr Nighat Arif explains in Urdu the most common side effects from the Covid vaccine

Tamil

Dr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains in Tamil why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.

media captionDr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains in Tamil the most common side effects from the Covid vaccine

Gujarati

Dr Salim Modan explains in Gujarati why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.

media captionDr Salim Modan explains in Gujarati the most common side effects from the Covid vaccine

Punjabi

Dr Dilsher Singh explains in Punjabi why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.

media captionDr Dilsher Singh explains in Punjabi the most common side effects from the Covid vaccine

Sylheti

Dr Anika Ahmed explains in Sylheti why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.

media captionDr Anika Ahmed explains in Sylheti the most common side effects from the Covid vaccine

