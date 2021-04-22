South Asian Languages: Covid vaccine side effects
As more people get one of the coronavirus vaccines, some are also experiencing side effects - with studies suggesting more than one in 10 people are affected.
It is normal to get side effects from vaccines, and these reactions are usually mild and should disappear within a few days.
If symptoms get worse, or you have unusual bruising or a severe headache for more than four days, then you should speak to your doctor.
Doctors explain why side effects occur and what symptoms to expect after getting the vaccine.
Urdu
Dr Nighat Arif explains in Urdu why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.
Tamil
Dr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains in Tamil why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.
Gujarati
Dr Salim Modan explains in Gujarati why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.
Punjabi
Dr Dilsher Singh explains in Punjabi why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.
Sylheti
Dr Anika Ahmed explains in Sylheti why it is normal to experience side effects from the Covid vaccine.