Covid-19: Vaccine alternative for the under-30s, and bank plans 'significantly' less office space

Under-30s will be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. That's after a review by the UK's drugs regulator, the MHRA, found that by the end of March, 79 people in the UK had had rare blood clots following vaccination - and 19 of them died. The MHRA said this wasn't proof the jab caused the clots, but the link was getting firmer. Meanwhile, the EU's medicines regulator the EMA said unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the benefits outweighed the risks.