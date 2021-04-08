Covid-19: 'Enough vaccines' for under-30s, and the future of work

A public health worker who cared for her mum before she died with bowel cancer in April last year, aged 74, says doing so during lockdown was hard as "the system was just under so much pressure that we had to manage largely on our own". Susan Lowe, from Solihull, says she struggled to get the right pain relief medication for her mother Sheila in her final weeks, telling the BBC: "My biggest regret is that my mum died in pain." Her story reflects a survey that has found unpaid carers struggled to access pain relief during the pandemic. The government says it had taken action to support unpaid carers.