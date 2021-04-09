Covid-19: Tests for overseas travel and sports back 'vaccine passports'

The UK government has given more detail on the resumption of international travel. A traffic light system to categorise countries based on risk will include a watch list for those countries that could move from "green" to "amber". But a requirement for travellers to pay for Covid tests when departing and returning to the UK has left the travel industry frustrated. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC he was "concerned" about the cost of the tests, and the government was committed to driving down the price by working with the private sector. But ministers say they can't yet confirm whether overseas trips will resume on 17 May - the earliest possible date set out previously.