Duke of Edinburgh: Floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace
- Published
Members of the public have begun laying floral tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace following his death aged 99.
Royal household staff placed a framed notice announcing Prince Philip's death on the front gates of the Palace, which appeared for a short time.
It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband."
It was removed to avoid gatherings amid ongoing Covid pandemic restrictions.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the notice added.
"Further announcements will be made in due course."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
The notice was displayed for one hour. A similar announcement was also displayed outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland, in Edinburgh.
Around 30 people initially gathered outside Buckingham Palace to read the notice, as four police officers on horses attempted to stop a larger crowd forming.
Bunches of daffodils were among more than 40 floral tributes placed by the Palace gates, with many people wearing face coverings while paying their respects.
Mounted police reminded those gathered to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and remain two-metres apart from other groups.
'Rally round'
Rhea Varma, from nearby Pimlico, pulled up on her bike to lay flowers and a note saying "Rest in Peace Duke".
She told BBC News: "I think it might be the beginning of big change in our country. Without him, the Queen might not reign much longer."
To her, the duke was "the kind of stability that's so old-fashioned it's difficult to comprehend. He was a rock who brought integrity".
Adam Wharton-Ward, 36, left a bunch of lilies by the Palace gates. Visiting London from his home in France, he said he was so moved by the news he wanted to "rally round" for the Queen's sake.
"It's so sad. He's been with her for 73 years. If it wasn't for him who knows if she would have got through it," he said.
Traditionally, Royal Family announcements are made by displaying a framed notice at Buckingham Palace.
In recent years, birth announcements have been made in this way, with these notices mounted on a golden easel.
Prince Philip (10 June 1921 - 9 April 2021)
But the coronavirus pandemic has prompted changes to many of the traditions across the Royal households.
The Changing of the Guard ceremonies at Buckingham Palace, St James' Palace and Windsor Castle - seen by millions each year before the pandemic - were postponed in March 2020 to avoid mass gatherings.