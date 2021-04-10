Covid-19: Palace urges crowds not to gather, and infections fall

"It's so frustrating. I've got all this space and I can't use it. Easter is normally the start of the wedding season, but we can't get going," says Chris Naylor, who runs Nunsmere Hall Hotel in Cheshire, and two other sites. He is one of hundreds in the wedding industry to have been impacted by the pandemic, with unrestricted weddings not allowed until 21 June. In the meantime, the limited number of guests allowed to attend ceremonies means events are not financially viable. Read more about the rules around weddings.