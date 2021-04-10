What the reaction to Prince Philip's death says about us

But this is also someone who has lived 100 years - he has been there all our lives, so people can pause and reflect on a whole century that has gone by. This is the phenomenon of someone who has always been there, and people have stopped to think that he always did what he was asked to do. He was asked to support the Queen and he did, and he turned up in the right uniform on the right day at the right time without fail, for more than 70 years.