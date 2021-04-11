Covid-19: Shoppers urged to respect staff, and PM won't attend Philip's funeral

Further details of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral have been released, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson deciding not to attend in order to allow "as many family members as possible" to go amid coronavirus restrictions, No 10 has said. Members of the public are being asked to stay away. Under current restrictions in England, only 30 people can attend funerals. The duke's close relatives, children and grandchildren - including the Duke of Sussex - are expected to attend the service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, next Saturday.