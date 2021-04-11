William and Harry 'should end friction now', says Sir John Major
- Published
Sir John Major has told the BBC he wants Prince William and Prince Harry to end any "friction" between them "as quickly as possible".
The former prime minister suggested the death of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, provided "an ideal opportunity" for reconciliation.
Sir John said the Queen needed time to grieve for her husband of 73 years, who would "still be there in her memory".
Both Prince William and Prince Harry are due to attend the duke's funeral.
Prince Harry will fly from the US for the service on Saturday without his wife, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant and has to remain at home in California on doctor's orders.
Sir John, who was appointed a special guardian to the princes after their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997, told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show: "The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible."He added: "They shared emotion. They share grief at the present time because of the death of their grandfather. I think [this] is an ideal opportunity.
"I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist."
Sir John also said the duke would "still be there in [the Queen's] memory" and that she would "hear his voice".
A period of national mourning will end after 17 April, when Prince Philip's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
A national minute's silence will be held to coincide with the start of the service at 15:00 BST.