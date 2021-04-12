Covid-19: Pubs and shops reopen and Covid app update blocked
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. 'Celebration' as pubs and shops reopen
For the first time in months, pub gardens, non-essential shops and hairdressers are reopening in England. Some pubs and salons opened at midnight, with one landlord saying there was a "sense of celebration", and shoppers queued outside branches of Primark, JD Sports and TK Maxx. Non-essential shops and close-contact services have also reopened in Wales, while travel to other parts of the UK is allowed again. And in Northern Ireland, a stay-at-home order has been lifted, with people instead being asked to "stay local".
2. Scotland's hospitality calls for faster reopening
Meanwhile, the hospitality and tourism industry in Scotland has criticised restrictions that prevent venues from reopening there. Scotland's lockdown is expected to ease further from 26 April, with shops and gyms due to reopen and pubs and restaurants likely to be able to open until 20:00 indoors, with no alcohol permitted, and 22:00 outdoors. But industry leaders warned that waiting two weeks before reopening would cost the economy £20m.
3. More pupils return to classrooms
All pupils in Northern Ireland have returned to school today, with children in years eight to 11 back in classrooms for the first time this year. The phased reopening of schools in Northern Ireland began in March, before the Easter break. Staff and pupils in years 12 to 14 are being asked to take rapid lateral flow tests twice a week to help reduce the risk of the virus spreading and post-primary school children will also be required to wear face coverings in classrooms unless they have an exemption. In Scotland, secondary and primary pupils in six Scottish councils have also returned to the classroom full-time, marking the end of remote learning for many.
4. NHS Covid-19 app update blocked for breaking rules
An update to England and Wales's contact tracing app has been blocked for breaking the terms of an agreement made with Apple and Google. The plan had been to ask users to upload logs of venue check-ins - carried out via poster barcode scans - if they tested positive for the virus. This could be used to warn others. The update had been timed to coincide with the relaxation of lockdown rules. But the two firms had explicitly banned collecting any location data via the software.
5. Customers share their post-lockdown haircuts
For many, the most anticipated post-lockdown activity is the opportunity to get a haircut, with many salons fully booked for weeks. Jeanette Braddy was the first customer through the door at Divas Hair Salon in Colchester. She says she missed going there, describing haircuts as a "social thing as well". "I come on a regular basis, so to come back is amazing," she adds. You can read more from customers and stylists at the salon here.
