Covid-19: Pubs and shops reopen and Covid app update blocked

All pupils in Northern Ireland have returned to school today, with children in years eight to 11 back in classrooms for the first time this year. The phased reopening of schools in Northern Ireland began in March, before the Easter break. Staff and pupils in years 12 to 14 are being asked to take rapid lateral flow tests twice a week to help reduce the risk of the virus spreading and post-primary school children will also be required to wear face coverings in classrooms unless they have an exemption. In Scotland, secondary and primary pupils in six Scottish councils have also returned to the classroom full-time, marking the end of remote learning for many.