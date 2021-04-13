Covid-19: Vaccination milestone and variant cluster in south London

All over-50s and those in high-risk groups in the UK have been offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in time for Thursday's target, according to the government. Boris Johnson says it's "another hugely significant milestone", as the programme focuses on giving out second doses, a record 475,230 of which were administered on Saturday. The government also says it's on target to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July, although that's dependent on supply.