Covid-19: Over-45s offered jabs and Scotland travel ban lifted

People aged 45 or over in England will now be invited to get a Covid jab, after the vaccine rollout hit the government's target of offering a first dose to all over-50s and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable by 15 April. The vaccination programme will then move on to everyone aged 40 or over "in line with supplies", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises the government on vaccine rollouts, has said the the programme should continue to be based on age. The committee said the rollout should continue with the 40 to 49 age group before moving to all those aged 30 to 39 and then adults aged 18 to 29. It has also suggested that the youngest age group are offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab after concerns about a possible link to rare blood clots. You can read more on when you might be called for your jab here.