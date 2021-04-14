Covid-19: 'Mix and match' vaccines trial expanded and black youth 'hit hardest' by unemployment

A mix and match Covid vaccine trial is being expanded as we await the results of the first stage of the study. The UK trial is looking at whether two-jab vaccines can be mixed with different types. More than 800 people have so far taken part in the Com-Cov study, with the results expected next month. Experts are trying to find out whether combining vaccines might give broader, longer-lasting immunity against the virus and new variants of it, and also offer more flexibility for vaccine rollout. Health experts generally agree that mixing and matching vaccines such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs should be safe and the trial will check for any side-effects or unwanted reactions. If you're an adult over 50 who has had a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca you can apply to take part.