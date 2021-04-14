Covid-19: Care home staff in England may have to get jab, and long airport queues

Some travellers to Heathrow Airport are facing waits of up to six hours because of extensive Covid checks, the airport has said. Chris Garton, chief solutions officer at Heathrow, told MPs that long queues were becoming "untenable". Foreign travel is only permitted for certain reasons at the moment and Mr Garton said the queues would become a "much bigger" problem if rules on foreign travel were relaxed on 17 May, as the government is planning. Meanwhile, one Covid test firm - Randox - has cut the price of a PCR test for holidaymakers from £100 to £60 amid growing criticism over the cost.