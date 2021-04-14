Prince Philip: Rehearsals take place for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
Military rehearsals have taken place for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99, will be remembered in a service at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.
The televised event will be carried out in line with Covid restrictions but there will be a military presence with personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF.
Buckingham Palace said the plans "very much" reflected the duke's wishes.
Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the castle, with the ceremony to take place behind its walls, and an online book of condolence has been opened.
On Tuesday, the Queen carried out her first official duties since the death of her husband.
Meanwhile, the Princess Royal reminisced about sailing in her younger years as she made her first in-person appearance at an official event since her father's death.
Anne appeared in good spirits as she met with members of the Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS) on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday - a club Prince Philip was once admiral of.
In an Instagram message, Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her "dearest Grandpa", pledging to look after "Granny", the Queen, for him.
Prince Philip is reported to have requested minimal fuss but his ceremonial royal funeral will have personal touches.
His coffin, which is lying at rest in the private chapel at Windsor Castle, will be carried the short distance to the separate St George's Chapel using a modified Land Rover that the duke helped to design.
It will be draped with his personal flag, which reflects his Greek heritage and his British titles, and his naval cap and sword will be laid on top of it.
The armed forces were important to the duke, who served in the Royal Navy, and they will play a part in his funeral, with military top brass present.
Servicemen and women have been carrying out rehearsals at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Woking, Surrey.
The Army has tweeted tributes from senior officers and service personnel whose units are associated with the duke.
Soldiers from the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) are reportedly working to prepare the special Land Rover and Lieutenant General Paul Jaques said the unit's former colonel in chief had "an enormous passion for all things engineering".
General Sir Tom Beckett, Colonel of the Queen's Royal Hussars, said the regiment would "remember his interest in and impact on" it.
The route from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel will be lined with personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, The Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.
Guns will be fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn throughout the procession.
The bands of the Grenadier Guards and Rifles Regiment, members of the Household Cavalry and a Royal Navy "piping party" will also be present, while pallbearers from the Royal Marines and other regiments and corps associated with the duke will carry his coffin.
The palace has announced that a national minute's silence will mark the start of the duke's funeral at 15:00 BST.
Some sporting fixtures have been rearranged as a mark of respect.
Who will attend?
Coronavirus restrictions in England mean only 30 people, socially distanced, are allowed to attend funerals, although pallbearers and clergy are not included in the number of attendees.
Details of the invited guests or family members are yet to be announced.
The Duke of Sussex will attend but his wife Meghan, who is pregnant, will not make the trip from the US, on medical advice.
The duke's long-standing close aide, his private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, will be one of the few, and possibly only, non-royals invited to attend the historic occasion.