Covid-19: Most positive rapid tests 'were correct' and vaccine passports 'risk discrimination'

It's said that strength comes in numbers, and that is what award-winning food producer Angharad Underwood found during the pandemic. When Covid-19 hit last year, Ms Underwood was faced with having to temporarily close her business, The Preservation Society. With other local food producers in the same precarious position, 25 of them decided that instead of shutting up shop, they would pool their resources and join together. So in May 2020 they formed the Wye Valley Producers co-operative. "It's likely that many of us would have furloughed for the duration otherwise," says Ms Underwood, who makes jams, chutneys and other preserves in south-east Wales. "Instead, we had people to lean on - guidance, encouragement and ideas. We realised that by joining together we could make a difference."