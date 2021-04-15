Covid-19: Record numbers on England hospital waiting lists, and beauty brand U-turns

Benefit Cosmetics has backtracked on a policy that reportedly saw NHS workers turned away for beauty treatments because of their contact with people with coronavirus. A nurse posted on Facebook about being refused treatment, which prompted a backlash on social media. Responding to the post, the beauty brand said it was a "blanket policy" to refuse service to anyone who has been in contact "with anyone suspected of Covid or having its symptoms". But it has now announced it is changing its policy and will allow NHS workers to receive treatments if they were wearing medical grade PPE when in contact with Covid patients.