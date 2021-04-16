Covid: Art and challenges keep Para athlete on track
By Sherie Ryder
BBC News
- Published
Shielding during a pandemic is challenging enough, but 33-year-old Tom Wilson, who has cerebral palsy and is profoundly deaf, has not let it stop him from staying active.
At first it was hard to for him, not going out and participating in his usual team sports like disability basketball and rugby, but he soon adjusted, posting some of his progress on his Facebook page.
His full-time carer Jo is full of admiration for Tom.
"His mother and I have been surprised by how he's handled it," she says. "He's so busy, he seems to go at 100 miles-an-hour and puts us all to shame."
Tom, from Derby, has continued to raise money for kits for his local mixed ability rugby team, which was set up because of his persistent requests to Derby Rugby Club to be able to participate.
Just recently, Tom decided to dust off the brushes and pens, having been inspired by images of NHS workers on social media and the TV.
A few of his creations have been sold to raise money for his mixed ability rugby team. On Friday, Derby Rugby Club members popped in to give Tom a golden envelope full of money after a club whipround. Jo says there were tears of joy.
Jo is in awe of Tom's achievements over the years. He volunteers at Lea Green Learning and Development Centre in Matlock and loves to stay fit.
Among his many activities, Tom enjoys horse riding, basketball and running - so much so that he ran for Great Britain in the Paralympic World Cup in Manchester in 2005, aged only 16.
In the same year, he ran in the 100m and 200m in the Cerebral Palsy World Senior Championships in New London, Connecticut,
Tom also represented GB in an event in Germany, but was not selected for the 2008 Paralympic Games squad for Beijing,
He also competed in the horse riding special Olympics in Hartpury in Gloucestershire in 2013, and currently plays Dosport basketball in Derby,
Tom does not just compete in sport, he also offers his help so that others can take part. Jo explains: "We both travelled to Barcelona to volunteer for the Cerebral Palsy World Games in 2017."
Keeping it cool
Despite not being able to travel or even run anywhere recently, Tom has put his feet to good use by attempting the #IceFoot92 challenge. It's similar to the ice bucket challenge, but this time with feet immersed in a bucket of ice for 92 seconds.
Of course Tom had to take on this challenge, which raises money for motor neurone disease. It's clearly not for the faint-hearted, but brave Tom gave it his best shot.
What's next for Tom? That all depends on lockdown easing too, but Jo will certainly have to pick up the pace to keep up with him.
