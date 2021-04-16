Covid-19: Pregnant women should be offered jab and UK infections back at September levels

Boris Johnson's visit to India will still go ahead later this month, Downing Street has said, despite soaring coronavirus cases and a new variant that has been identified there. A No 10 spokesman said the prime minister had already scaled down his trip due to India's rising cases - it has reported more than 200,000 a day for the last two days. The variant first identified in India has been found in 73 cases in England and four in Scotland. Officials have called it a "variant under investigation" rather than "of concern".