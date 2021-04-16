Covid-19: Pregnant women should be offered jab and UK infections back at September levels
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Pregnant women should be offered vaccine - experts
Pregnant women should be offered a Covid jab in line with their age group, the UK's vaccine advisers have announced. The new guidance from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation says the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are preferable because data from the US in 90,000 pregnant women has not raised any safety concerns. The advice brings the UK into line with other countries.
2. UK infections back at September levels
Coronavirus infections across all parts of the UK have fallen to the lowest level since September, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics. About one in 500 people in the UK was estimated to have had the virus in the week to 10 April. That translates to about 130,000 people in the UK, down sharply from 185,000 the previous week. Find out how many cases are in your area.
3. PM to visit India despite variant concerns
Boris Johnson's visit to India will still go ahead later this month, Downing Street has said, despite soaring coronavirus cases and a new variant that has been identified there. A No 10 spokesman said the prime minister had already scaled down his trip due to India's rising cases - it has reported more than 200,000 a day for the last two days. The variant first identified in India has been found in 73 cases in England and four in Scotland. Officials have called it a "variant under investigation" rather than "of concern".
4. Tickets on sale for shows that can't take place
Fans of Alicia Keys, Haim and Mrs Brown's Boys are still able to buy tickets for their arena shows in June - despite the fact they can't go ahead under the government's roadmap for reopening. Under the current plans, indoor events will not return without social distancing measures until 21 June at the earliest. Fans can only get refunds if shows are officially rescheduled or cancelled. Here's a reminder of which music festivals are planning on going ahead this summer.
5. Car park becomes lockdown dance floor
Sue Whitehead, 67, and Geoff Shaw, 72, have been dance partners for three years, but lost access to their local studio as Covid-19 rules tightened at the beginning of the year. The pair, who live alone in the West Midlands, decided to bubble together and use Sandwell Valley car park to practise their moves.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
As Scotland opens up a little more, here's a reminder of the rules across the UK - and when the next changes take place.
