Covid-19: Queen sits alone at funeral, and three million deaths worldwide
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Queen sits alone at Prince Philip's funeral
The image of the Queen sitting by herself at the funeral of the late Duke of Edinburgh would have resonated with the thousands of families who have had to honour loved ones in similar fashion during the pandemic. Coronavirus rules meant only 30 mourners - socially distanced and wearing face masks - could attend the service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Saturday. The couple were married for 73 years and Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort in British history. Despite the extraordinary circumstances, these were the personal touches showing it was the duke's funeral.
2. Covid-19 deaths pass three million worldwide
Another grim milestone has been reached in the coronavirus pandemic, as Johns Hopkins University announces the death toll has surpassed three million people. Nearly 140 million cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday that "cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates". He said the number of new cases per week globally has nearly doubled in the past two months. Read more about how fast Covid vaccines are being rolled out worldwide.
3. The students living cheaply in a luxury hotel
When you think of student accommodation, dilapidated halls of residence or cramped, rundown shared houses usually come to mind. But for those studying in one of the world's most expensive cities, their experience is more luxury than budget. Students in Zurich are living in a former business hotel - once Switzerland's tallest - which closed in November. It's given them a chance to experience a semblance of the student social life otherwise made impossible by the pandemic.
4. Gig with no social distancing part of Covid pilot
Thousands of music fans in Liverpool will get the opportunity to enjoy a near-normal gig as part of a pilot event next month. Face coverings will not need to be worn and attendees will not have to socially distance. The outdoor concert at Sefton Park on 2 May will be able to welcome 5,000 music lovers. It's part of a series of government-led trial events in England, the first of which was held at the World Snooker Championships on Saturday. Read more about the other events planned.
5. Lockdown proposal couple wait for dream wedding
Chris Miller and Ffion Martin got engaged during the first UK-wide lockdown and - like so many others - had to put any grand plans they had for their big day on ice. They now hope Covid restrictions will soon ease so they can start planning their wedding. What are the restrictions on weddings in your area?.
