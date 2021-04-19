Covid-19: India to be added to travel 'red list' and AJ Tracey gig organisers fined

India is to be added to the "red list" of countries from which most travel to the UK is banned, over concerns about a new Covid variant circulating there. From 04:00 BST on Friday, British or Irish passport holders who have been in India in the previous 10 days will have to quarantine in a government-approved hotel, while all other arrivals will be refused entry. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there had been 103 cases of the variant first found in India detected in the UK, and health officials are investigating whether it spreads more easily or is resistant to vaccines. It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a trip to India, due to take place next Monday, amid rising cases in the country.