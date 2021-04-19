Covid-19: India added to coronavirus ‘red list’ for travel
- Published
India has been added to a “red list” of countries from which most travel to the UK is banned, over fears of a new Covid variant, the health secretary has said.
From 04:00 BST on Friday 23 April, most people who have travelled from India in the last 10 days will be refused entry.
British or Irish passport holders, or people with UK residence rights, will be allowed in but must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.
Matt Hancock said there had been 103 UK cases of the India variant.
In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, the health secretary said the vast majority of the cases of the new variant had been linked to international travel.
He said test samples had been analysed to see if the new variant had any "concerning characteristics" such as greater transmissibility or resistance to treatments and vaccines.
He told MPs: "After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we've made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list."
Mr Hancock said there had also been 557 cases of the South Africa variant found in the UK since December, with a "cluster" of cases in south London and isolated cases in Barnet, Birmingham and Sandwell over the last week.
While around two-thirds were related to international travel, there had been a "small amount" of community transmission, he added.
He said the government was "ramping up" plans for a booster shot to ensure vaccines stayed "ahead of the virus".
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- LOCKDOWN RULES: What are they and when will they end?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: How can I meet my friend safely?
The announcement came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a planned trip to India, which had been due to take place on 26 April, amid rising cases there.
India has been reporting more than 200,000 cases daily since 15 April. Its capital Delhi has announced a week-long lockdown after a record spike in cases overwhelmed the city's healthcare system.
It comes as the UK recorded four deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, according to the latest government figures.
It is the lowest daily figure since 7 September, although the number of deaths recorded on Mondays and over the weekend tend to be lower because of reporting delays.
The data also showed there were also 2,963 new infections. Meanwhile, more than 10m people in the UK received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 33 million people have had their first dose.
- JUST ONE THING TO REDUCE YOUR STRESS?: Why a cold shower might have a positive impact
- LONG COVID: What does it feel like to lose your sense of smell and taste for months?
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.
Are you trying to travel to India from the UK? Or are you in India trying to reach the UK? Get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.