Queen will mark 95th birthday in low-key fashion
- Published
The Queen will mark her 95th birthday on Wednesday in a private and low-key way, four days after the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
There will be no public celebrations as the monarch continues to observe two weeks of mourning until Friday.
No photograph celebrating the day is expected to be released this year, as is customary.
Some of the Queen's family are thought to be with her in Windsor, as well as around 20 staff, dubbed HMS Bubble.
Her birthday falls less then two weeks after Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, died on 9 April.
The duke was nine weeks away from his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year - with the Queen's 95th a more pared-back affair.
The Queen became the world's oldest monarch in 2015.
Her official birthday in June is marked by the Trooping of the Colour parade, which has been cancelled for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Buckingham Palace said options for a parade in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle are being considered instead.
Why does the Queen have two birthdays?
It's a tradition that goes back to 1748 and is all about trying to make sure the weather is better for outdoor celebrations.
King George II was born in November but wanted it to be possible to have a big public celebration.
So he decided to combine it with an annual military parade in the summer, when the weather would hopefully be better.
Read more here.
Last year, Buckingham Palace posted archive footage of the Queen as a child to mark her 94th birthday, which she spent in lockdown.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son Prince Louis, will also be celebrating his birthday this week as he turns three on Friday.
Prince William and Catherine will also be celebrating a decade of marriage the week after, on 29 April.
