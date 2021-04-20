Covid-19: India red list add 'may be too late', Prof Mark Walport says
- Published
India's addition to the UK's "red list" of banned countries due to rising Covid cases and concerns over a new variant may have come too late, the UK's former chief scientific adviser has said.
Prof Mark Walport told the BBC he believed the new variant was "more transmissible" and there were "good reasons" for keeping it out of the UK.
Health officials say it is too early to know whether it is more transmissible.
India has been reporting more than 200,000 cases daily since 15 April.
Its capital Delhi announced a week-long lockdown after a record spike in cases overwhelmed the city's healthcare system.
From 04:00 BST on Friday 23 April, most people who have travelled from India in the last 10 days will be refused entry to the UK.
British or Irish passport holders, or people with UK residence rights, will be allowed in but must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to hold a coronavirus press briefing in Downing Street at 17:00 BST.
Of the decision to put India on the UK's red list, Prof Walport told BBC Breakfast: "These decisions are almost inevitably taken a bit too late in truth, but what's absolutely clear is that this variant is more transmissible in India."
He said he believed it was becoming the "dominant variant" in India, while there were also concerns it could be more effective at escaping a natural or vaccine-induced immune response, "so there's good reasons for wanting to keep it out of the country if at all possible".
He said that "buying time" against new variants was "really important" in order to get the population vaccinated and to get booster vaccines ready.
The Indian variant - officially known as B.1.617 - has been designated a "variant under investigation" in the UK, with 103 cases - almost all linked to travel - identified in Britain so far.
Prof Sharon Peacock, director of the UK's genetic surveillance programme, Covid-19 Genomics UK, said the variant had been around for "some time" and was first identified in October last year.
She said it was "not clear at the present time" whether it was "the main driver" for the wave of infections in India, but putting the country on the travel red list was necessary due to an "upward trend" in UK cases involving the variant.
Dr Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Covid-19 genomics initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "This variant has a couple of potentially concerning mutations but these are probably not as serious as some of the mutations present in the variants first seen in Kent, South Africa and Brazil."
Viruses change or mutate all the time, so the arrival of this new variant is not surprising. It's one of many thousands. But how worrying is it?
Chat with the experts and they will tell you "watch this space".
Certainly, some of the genetic changes it's undergone might make it more contagious or able to escape some of the protection given by current vaccines or past Covid-19 infection.
More checks and tests are needed to know for sure.
Scientists are urgently studying its behaviour and spread to judge the threat.
It's possible it will need to be added to the UK government's variants of concern list, alongside the variants first seen in South African, Brazil and Kent.
These variants are on the list because evidence suggests they appear to transmit and infect more easily, may be riskier to health or might compromise vaccination efforts if left to run rampant.
There's no suggestion yet that the Indian variant will outcompete these or become dominant in the UK.
More than 100 cases of the Indian variant have been confirmed in the UK. That may sound like a large number, but it is less than 1% of the Covid samples that have been analysed for their genetic make-up in the UK.
In the meantime, keeping all cases of Covid down will help prevent illness and deaths while the vaccine rollout continues.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Monday that India will be added to the UK's travel red list.
He said test samples had been analysed to see if the new variant had any "concerning characteristics" such as greater transmissibility or resistance to treatments and vaccines.
"After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we've made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list," he told MPs.
A briefing document drawn up by officials at Public Health England shows that between 25 March and 7 April, 3,345 arrivals from India were registered in UK border travel data. Of those 161 - or 4.8% - tested positive for Covid-19 after a PCR test.
The new travel rule applies to England and Scotland. There are currently no direct international flights into Wales or Northern Ireland.
The announcement came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a planned trip to India, which had been due to take place on 26 April, amid rising cases there.
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- LOCKDOWN RULES: What are they and when will they end?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: How can I meet my friend safely?
- MENTAL HEALTH IN THE PANDEMIC: Stacey Dooley experiences how the pandemic is affecting patients
- A HARMLESS ACT TURNED INTO A SEVERE ADDICTION: Gambling turned Tony's life upside down