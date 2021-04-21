Covid-19: PM told Dyson he would 'fix' tax issue and the passport helping Denmark open up
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Johnson told Dyson he would 'fix' tax issue
Boris Johnson assured Sir James Dyson his employees would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators during the pandemic. Sir James, whose firm is now based in Singapore, wrote to the Treasury to ask for no change in tax status for staff. But in text messages sent in March 2020 - seen by the BBC - Sir James then went directly to the PM, with Mr Johnson replying: "I will fix it." Sir James said it was "absurd to suggest that the urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking compliance with rules" and that his company did not receive "any benefit from the project". And the government said it did everything it could to get the right equipment.
2. Downing Street scraps White House-style briefings
Downing Street has scrapped plans to launch new White House-style press conferences after spending £2.6m on a venue to host them. The room, used by Boris Johnson to host a Covid briefing on Tuesday, cost £2,607,767.67, largely excluding VAT as revealed by a Freedom of Information request from the Press Association. The plan, announced in July, had been to hold televised press conferences, similar to those seen in the US, hosted by the PM's media chief Allegra Stratton but the room will now be used by the prime minister and officials. Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Boris Johnson of "running scared of scrutiny" but a No 10 source told the BBC the current format of coronavirus press conferences had been "widely welcomed by the public" and they planned to continue with them to discuss both Covid and "government policy".
3. Netflix shares plunge amid fears virus boom is over
Video-streaming giant Netflix has reported a slowdown in subscriber growth, sending its shares tumbling. It said the pandemic disrupted its production pipeline and has forecast fewer new subscribers - about 3.98 million people signed up for Netflix between January and March, well short of the projected 6 million. Shares fell 11% in after-hours trading to $489.28, wiping $25bn off the company's market capitalization. The streaming service added 15.8 million new subscribers last year as Covid-19 forced people around the world to stay home. But the pandemic has proven a double-edged sword for the video-streaming giant, because it also disrupted its production pipeline. "These dynamics are also contributing to a lighter content slate in the first half of 2021, and hence, we believe slower membership growth," the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.
4. Why a second Covid wave is devastating India
Rajeshwari Devi, 58, died on Sunday after waiting for two days to get uninterrupted oxygen, an ambulance and a bed in a Covid-19 hospital. She kept waiting and gasping but it was too late by the time help arrived. Ashish Agrahari, her son, says his mother "would have had a chance at survival if treatment was given in time". Heartbreaking stories such as this are coming in from across India as a second Covid wave wreaks havoc. Data suggests that this wave is proving to be more infectious and deadlier in some states, although India's death rate from the virus is still relatively low. But the county's healthcare system is crumbling amid the surge in cases - doctors say it's hard for them to "see the light at the end of the tunnel this time".
5. The passport helping Denmark open up after Covid
Football fans will be allowed into stadiums from Wednesday and bars, restaurants and museums are reopening as Denmark takes a big foot forward in lifting its coronavirus restrictions. The big condition for Danes to take advantage of these new freedoms is that they must prove they are infection-free, by showing a coronapas or corona passport. It's a digital app on your phone which shows whether you have had a negative test result within the last 72 hours, a certificate of vaccination or proof of a previous infection two to 12 weeks earlier. It can also be in paper form, if necessary. Digital certificates are seen as Europe's route out of lockdown, and the EU wants to have its scheme in place across all 27 member states by the end of June. Privacy concerns have made the passes controversial in some countries, but Denmark is among the first to embrace the idea fully.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
As lockdown restrictions ease, businesses are reopening and more are people going back to work so why is unemployment expected to grow? Find out here.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE GANGSTER OF SALFORD: Paul Massey coins his plan to take over the city
- CAN WE REPROGRAMME OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM?: The Made Of Stronger Stuff team find out