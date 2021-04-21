EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder wins £59m jackpot
- Published
A lucky UK-ticket holder has won the jackpot prize of £59m in the EuroMillions draw.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 5, 17, 28, 41 and 46 with the Lucky Star numbers 10 and 11.
The winner correctly matched all five of the EuroMillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers.
Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said it was "amazing news" that someone had scooped the top prize.
He said it was the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this month, after a another ticket-holder scooped the 122m jackpot on 2 April.
That anonymous player became the UK's fifth biggest National Lottery winner and the win would put them in the top 1,000 on the Sunday Times rich list 2020.
EuroMillions puts the odds of winning the jackpot at around 1 in 139,838,160.
Last month, an 80-year-old man bagged more than £100,000 in the draw after forgetting his glasses and being unable to pick his regular numbers.
Denis Fawsitt would normally use family birthdays for his weekly ticket, but as he could not see, went for a lucky dip instead.
He and his wife Ann, 75, said they were planning to make over their Derbyshire home and garden with the £116,124 winnings.
The highest amount ever won on EuroMillions was €210m (£180m), which was taken home by a Swiss player in February this year.
One couple from Northern Ireland, who won £115m in the EuroMillions lottery two years ago have already given away more than half to loved ones.
Another couple who won £1m in the draw last month said they would be able to buy a bigger home to help them care for their youngest son who has scoliosis.
Tickets for EuroMillions are sold in nine countries - the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland - with ticket-holders in all those countries trying to win a share of the same jackpot each week.
- THE GANGSTER OF SALFORD: Paul Massey coins his plan to take over the city
- CAN WE REPROGRAMME OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM?: The Made Of Stronger Stuff team find out