Covid-19: Call for PM-Dyson probe and driving tests like 'gold dust'

When did your home landline last ring? On the rare occasion it does, we all know the chances are it's going to be a scam caller, especially since in the last year our elderly parents have all mastered Whatsapp and Zoom. "We've been locked inside for a year, but landline use has actually fallen," points out Uswitch's Nick Baker. "Work-from-home and study-from-home has forced people to get used to video calling. It's taken away the fear for a lot of people, especially the older generation." Read more here.