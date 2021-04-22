Covid-19: India's cases surge and first in UK to get jab praises rollout
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. World's highest daily cases recorded in India
The world's highest one-day total of new Covid-19 cases has been recorded in India, amid a shortage of oxygen supplies in the country. Some 314,835 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,104 - an all-time high for the country, which is facing a second wave of the pandemic. Crowds have been forming outside hospitals in major cities, which are filled to capacity. A number of people have died while waiting for oxygen.
2. Vaccine uptake in over-50s in England at 95%
Vaccine uptake in over-50s in England has hit 95%, NHS data shows. Among those aged 45-49, take-up is now 59% after vaccinations started being offered to this age group earlier this month. But the percentage of care home workers to receive the jab is still around 80%, despite attempts to get more to come forward.
3. Leak inquiry into PM's texts to Dyson
An inquiry into the leak of private messages between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and businessman Sir James Dyson has been announced by No 10. It comes after texts published by the BBC showed the prime minister promising Sir James he would "fix" an issue on the tax status of Dyson staff working in the UK during the pandemic. The texts were sent when the government was asking companies, including Dyson, to help supply ventilators at the beginning of the pandemic. Labour has said the messages are part of a pattern of government "sleaze", but the PM has said he makes "no apology" for trying to get the equipment for the NHS.
4. Half a million on Welsh NHS waiting lists
More than half a million people are now waiting for treatment on NHS waiting lists in Wales, figures suggest. Data published by Stats Wales found that in February waiting lists were at record levels, with 549,353 awaiting treatment or surgery - a 19% rise in a year. This is the equivalent of 17% of the Welsh population. It comes after most non-urgent treatment was postponed in March 2020 to prepare the NHS for an influx of Covid patients.
5. First person in UK to be vaccinated praises 'incredible' rollout
The first person in the UK to receive a coronavirus vaccine outside of clinical trials has called the rollout of the mass vaccination programme "incredible". Margaret Keenan, 91, was given the Pfizer-BioNTech jab in December. Speaking during an online chat with NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, she said having the jab was "the best thing I ever did". Latest figures show more than 33 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while more than 11 million people have received both doses.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
When can I have a drink or a meal inside a pub or restaurant? We've had a look at the rules and you can find out here when you might be able to chose to sit indoors to enjoy a pint or a bite to eat.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: 'I don't want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the science'
- FOUR JOBS THAT CAN SAVE THE WORLD: Careers that are reducing our impact on the planet