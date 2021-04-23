Covid-19: India arrivals begin hotel isolation and Wembley's extra Euro match
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. India arrivals begin UK hotel quarantine
The first people to arrive in the UK from India since the country was placed on the travel "red list" have entered hotel quarantine. In a rule change that kicked in at 04:00 BST this morning, only British and Irish nationals and those with UK residency rights can enter the UK - after first isolating in government-approved hotels for 10 days. India has seen a record surge in infections, which has put pressure on hospital beds and drained medical oxygen supplies, leaving some patients untreated. Some returning British Asians have told the BBC of their trauma of witnessing India's Covid crisis. You can read more here.
2. Anger as charge dropped over 150-guest funeral
An MP has said there is "widespread outrage" about the failure to prosecute anyone over a funeral allegedly attended by up to 150 mourners during lockdown. The event took place at a church in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in November. At the time, Northamptonshire Police said it showed a "blatant disregard" for the 30-person limit, with officers sent to the funeral procession and road blocks put in place. A man was charged with a breach of Covid rules, but the case was this week dropped due to lack of evidence. Kettering MP Philip Hollobone told Parliament the funeral was "a clear and flagrant breach" of regulations.
3. NI hairdressers and outdoor attractions reopen
Business owners have told the BBC of their "relief" after Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland eased today, allowing close-contact services, such as hairdressers, to reopen and driving lessons to resume. Outdoor visitor attractions have also reopened, competitive sports involving 100 people can resume; and static band practice and rehearsals are also permitted in agreed outdoor locations. Meanwhile, people in Wales will be able to have a drink inside a pub or restaurant for the first time in more than five months from 17 May, under a planned relaxation of lockdown rules announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
4. Glasgow park gates locked amid Covid breach warnings
In Scotland, police chiefs have urged people not to breach Covid rules by gathering in large groups in public parks to enjoy the weekend sunshine. It comes after about 400 people were refused entry to Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park last weekend in a crackdown on drinking alcohol in public. Nine of the park's 16 gates will be shut on Friday and Saturday. Police Scotland said it had cleared the busiest areas of the park on two occasions due to a lack of social-distancing and it would do the same this weekend if required.
5. Wembley given extra Euro 2020 tie
The nation's footballs fans could be treated to an extra England match on home soil this summer after news that Wembley has been given another last-16 tie in the Euros 2020 tournament. Dublin had been due to host the knockout match - as well as three group games - but issues over Covid and minimum spectator levels have seen the fixtures handed to other cities - with St Petersburg down to host the group games. The last-16 tie at Wembley will feature the winner of Group D, which includes England, Scotland, Croatia and the Czech Republic. The tournament, delayed a year because of Covid, will take place between 11 June and 11 July.
And don't forget...
Lockdown rules are eased in Northern Ireland today. Remind yourself of the rules where you live.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.